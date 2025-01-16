"Hope selectors do not let this kind of form go waste" - Twitter erupts as Karun Nair slams unbeaten 82 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian cricket fans have erupted over Vidarbha batter Karun Nair's stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. On Thursday, January 16, Nair scored an unbeaten 88 in the semi-finals of the tournament against Maharashtra, helping his team get to 380-3 in fifty overs.

At the time of writing, Maharashtra are waiting to walk out to bat. Nair's run of form has generated a lot of interest from cricket supporters across the nation, with his current tally now being taken to 752 runs, and a corresponding average of the same - 752.

The former Karnataka batter has hit five tons and one half-century in seven innings in this tournament this season.

Fans took to their respective X handles to bat for Nair's inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan in February.

One user, called Peeyush Chitlanglia, mentioned that he hopes the selectors do justice to Nair's form.

You can view the tweet here:

Here are some other tweets in support of Nair:

"Karun Nair is in hot form, if he is not selected for the Champions Trophy then it is sin (sic)," wrote Manoj Tiwari.

"Karun Nair's stats are mind-blowing Averaging 752 is just unreal (sic)," wrote RR cricket book," commented on user.

"Karun Nair What a player.....He's ready to rule for Indian Team once again (sic)," wrote Lucifer.

Karun Nair last played for India in 2017

Nair last played a Test for India in 2017 and was discarded far too soon by the management as per modern-day standards. He rose to fame after scoring a triple century in just his third match in Test cricket, a mammoth 303* against England.

The Vidarbha batter also played in a couple of ODIs for India in 2016, amassing 46 runs in them at an average of 23. In Tests, his stats read: 374 runs at an average of 62. However, he will be the first to admit that he did not follow up his triple-century with enough eye-catching scores.

Nair will hope that the purple vein of form he is in will persuade the selectors to give him an opportunity in the upcoming Champions Trophy, which India will aim to win, if solely to make up for their recent 1-3 loss to Australia in the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy.

