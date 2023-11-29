Gautam Gambhir believes Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff's contract extension is a "good thing". The former batter stated that it wouldn't have been wise to change anything just seven months before the 2024 T20 World Cup, adding that he hoped to see India "dominate" further under Dravid.

Dravid along with Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach) took over the team after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Under Dravid, India reached the finals of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in 2023 and held the top spot in the rankings across all formats.

"It's a good thing. The T20 World Cup is around the corner. It's what, seven months away? You don't want to change the entire support staff. It's good that Rahul has accepted it. Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play some good cricket, [which is] what India has done for quite a long time. T20 format is a different format, it's a more challenging format," Gambhir told ANI.

Dravid's contract expired after the World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly also approached Ashish Nehra to take the job but the Gujarat Titans (GT) supremo denied the offer.

The team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success under Rahul Dravid, feels BCCI president Roger Binny

BCCI president Roger Binny, in an official statement, admitted the difficulties in Rahul Dravid's job and said he was "delighted" that the former captain accepted the job.

"Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance," he said.

I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way," Binny added.

Dravid is on a break after the World Cup and his next assignment would likely be a three-match T20I series against South Africa which will start on December 10.