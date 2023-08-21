"Hopefully Sharma and Virat Kohli can roll their arms over in the World Cup" - Rohit Sharma's cheeky remark

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI men's side's chief selector Ajit Agarkar answered some key questions during the Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement.

At one point, Rohit even joked about him Virat Kohli filling in with some overs captured plenty of headlines. With a journalist expressing doubts over India's part-time bowling options, Rohit and Agarkar answered politely yet cheekily.

The veteran opening batter responded:

"Hopefully, Sharma and Virat Kohli can roll their arms over in the World Cup (laughs)."

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old also stressed the need for flexibility throughout the press conference, explaining in detail to the journalists present.

Rohit Sharma to lead Team India as selectors include the uncapped Tilak Varma in squad

Tilak Varma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

As far as the squad for the marquee tournament goes, the right-handed batter will lead the 17-man party, with gun all-rounder Hardik Pandya serving as vice-captain. Tilak Varma, who impressed in the recent T20i series against the West Indies, has received a maiden ODI call-up.

In a massive boost to the Men in Blue, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the fold from injuries to fill the key middle-order positions. While Rahul will keep wickets, Sanju Samson has found a spot as a reserve keeper.

Both Rahul and Iyer returned to fitness through simulation matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his first ODI in nearly a year, having breathed fire in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The right-arm pacer is likely to take the new ball with Mohammed Siraj. Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2nd in Kandy.

They are also the most successful team in Asia Cup history with six titles. However, the side were eliminated without reaching the final in the last edition after losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.