“Hopefully, we will be able to overcome the mistakes” – Shubman Gill seeks redemption ahead of WTC 2023 final

Shubman Gill will look for redemption in the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7.

The right-handed batter said that he's confident with the bat after emerging as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. The 23-year-old, though, added that Test cricket is a different ball game, which requires both a defensive and attacking mindset depending on conditions. Gill told ICC:

"We have been talking about some of the things we have learnt as a team and especially as a batting group from playing that match. Hopefully, we will be able to overcome the mistakes we made last time."

He added:

"It does give you a bit of confidence (from the IPL), but I feel this is a completely different scenario and a completely different game. But that's the fun about it. Last week. we were playing something completely different with a different atmosphere, and that is the challenge, and that is what is exciting about Test cricket."

For the uninitiated, Gill returned scores of 28 and 8 during the inaugural 2021 WTC final, which New Zealand won by eight wickets.

The Punjab-born batter, though, has emerged as a trump card for Team India ahead of the all-important final. Gill won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 for scoring 890 runs in 17 games, including three centuries and four fifties.

“Hopefully, this time we will cross the line’ – Cheteshwar Pujara on WTC final

India’s Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is hopeful that Team India will beat Australia to win the WTC final. He reckons the experience of playing in County Cricket and international cricket in England will come in handy for the Indian team. Pujara told ICC:

"We have had very good preparation. So, hopefully, this time, we will cross the line. Most of the guys have played enough cricket here, and some of them have played County cricket too.

"And you need that experience. ... we know each other’s strengths, and we have played a lot of cricket against Australia as well. So, we know what to expect from the opposition team."

Like Shubman Gill, Pujara is in terrific form with the bat. He stepped up as Sussex captain, scoring 545 runs in eight innings in County Championship Division Two, including three centuries.

