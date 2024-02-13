"Hopefully it will be sorted in a day or so" - Ollie Pope hopes for quick resolution in Rehan Ahmed's visa hassle 

England's vice-captain Ollie Pope hopes that Rehan Ahmed's visa issue will be resolved in time for the third Test in Rajkot, scheduled to begin on Friday.

Rehan was detained at Hirasar airport when the squad returned from Abu Dhabi, as he was found to have only a single-entry visa. In a temporary fix, he was issued an emergency two-day visa to train with his teammates ahead of the contest.

This marks the second occasion during the tour that England players have had issues with their visas. Before Rehan Ahmed, his spin bowling partner, Shoaib Bashir was stranded in Abu Dhabi, and could only enter India after getting his visa stamped in the United Kingdom. As a result, he had to miss the first Test in Hyderabad.

Although the process for Rehan Ahmed's correct visa is reportedly underway, England will hope that the situation is resolved by the authorities as soon as possible.

“Hopefully, it (Ahmed’s visa issue) will be sorted in a day or so,” Pope said during the pre-match press conference.

England require Rehan Ahmed's services more than ever, especially with their senior spinner, Jack Leach, ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to a knee injury.

Rehan has picked up eight wickets in the series so far and has also proven to be a handy candidate with the bat as well. He has contributed some key runs for the team's cause so far, which includes a one-off stint as the nightwatchman at No.3 as well.

"Not sure if Ben Stokes will be available to bowl in the Rajkot Test" - Ollie Pope

England have stuck with the formula of featuring a sole seamer in the playing XI so far in the series, with Mark Wood and James Anderson playing one Test each. The visiting skipper Ben Stokes would also have been an ideal candidate in these conditions with his short intense spells and reverse swing bowling.The all-rounder last bowled in the first half of the 2023 Ashes, and only recently underwent knee surgery.

Stokes was seen bowling during the practice session in Rajkot, which led to the question of him potentially bowling in the third Test.

However, Pope confirmed that the skipper is not yet ready to bowl, and commended him for his upcoming feat of completing 100 Test appearances for the team.

"Not sure if Ben Stokes will be available to bowl in the Rajkot Test, he is working to get his knee right," Pope said.

"Unbelievable achievement to play 100 Tests. Since he has been the captain there have been so many special moments" Pope added.

England will be on the lookout to reclaim the series lead against a vulnerable Indian side, who are missing some of their key players.

