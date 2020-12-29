'Hopefully we will win the next game and try and seal the series in Australia' – Ravindra Jadeja confident ahead of next two Tests

Ravindra Jadeja is full of confidence after the Indian cricket team's win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. He was delighted to see the Indian players fire in unison and was optimistic the team would seal the series in Sydney.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Test team after successfully recovering from an injury. He played his 50th Test match for the Indian cricket team in Melbourne.

Although he got to bowl only 33 deliveries in the first innings, Jadeja picked up Pat Cummins' wicket. He backed Ajinkya Rahane to perfection with a 159-ball knock of 57 runs. Jadeja also scalped two wickets in the second innings.

BCCI shared a video clip on their official website titled 'Post win shenanigans'. In the video, Ravindra Jadeja spoke at length about the team's remarkable comeback and their goals for the next games.

"I think everybody is looking in good form. The batsmen are scoring runs and the bowlers are taking wickets. So, hopefully as a team, we continue the same momentum and win the next game and try and seal the series in Australia. That would be great as a team," said Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian cricket team took the field without Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Rohit Sharma in the second Test. Not many expected Team India to dominate Australia the way they did at the MCG. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane received heaps of praise from the fans and pundits after the win.

Ravindra Jadeja explains why this victory was special for the Indian cricket team

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tim Paine early in the second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja also shed light on why the Boxing Day Test win was a massive achievement for the Indian cricket team.

"This is going to be a very special victory for us as a team because we were 1-0 down. We lost the first game badly. So, I think we came up with a good spirit, good attitude, and as a team, we played very good cricket. Batting, bowling - everything," concluded Ravindra Jadeja.