How has Babar Azam fared against India in ODIs?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam got his Asia Cup 2023 campaign off to a splendid start, smashing a century in the opening match of the tournament against Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The prolific batter struck 151 off 131 balls as Pakistan hammered the Asia Cup debutants by 238 runs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a shaky start, losing four wickets for 124 runs. Fakhar Zaman (14), Imam-ul-Haq (5), and Agha Salman (5) fell cheaply, while Mohammad Rizwan (44) was run out in a bizarre manner. Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed (109* off 71) then added 214 runs for the fifth wicket as Pakistan recovered to post 342/6.

The Pakistan captain struck 14 fours and four sixes in his knock, becoming the quickest batter in history to score 19 ODI centuries. It was also his second score of 150-plus in one-dayers and the second-highest individual score in the Asia Cup (ODIs) after Virat Kohli’s 183.

Following his exploits against Nepal, Babar will be keen to carry on his great form when Pakistan take on India in the big clash in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Ahead of the mega encounter, here’s a lowdown on Babar’s stats against India.

Babar Azam’s record against India in ODIs

Since India and Pakistan only meet in ICC events and the Asia Cup, Babar has only featured in five ODIs against India. He has scored 158 runs at an average of 31.60.

The batter was dismissed for 8 in the 2017 Champions Trophy group match in Birmingham. He contributed a handy 46 in the final, which Pakistan clinched by 180 runs at The Oval.

The 28-year-old scored 47 in the group match against India in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai. He was run out for 9 off 25 in the Super Four encounter during the same edition as the Men in Blue hammered their arch-rivals by nine wickets.

When India and Pakistan last met in an ODI during the 2019 World Cup, Babar contributed 48 off 57. However, Pakistan lost the match in Manchester by 89 runs (via the DLS method).

Babar Azam’s record against India in the Asia Cup

Babar has played two matches against India in the Asia Cup in the ODI format and has scored 56 runs at an average of 28. Overall, he has featured in six Asia Cup clashes in one-dayers, scoring 307 runs at an average of 51.16, with a best of 151.

In T20Is, Babar has played two Asia Cup games against India and has registered scores of 10 and 14, both of them in Dubai during the 2022 edition. Overall, in six Asia Cup T20 games, the right-hander has scored 68 runs at a paltry average of 11.33.