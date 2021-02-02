How can Australia qualify for ICC World Test Championship Final?

Australia had a golden opportunity to secure their place in the ICC World Test Championship final by winning the home series against India. However, they squandered the excellent start in Adelaide and lost the series 1-2.

What made the loss more surprising was the fact that India did not have many of its star players. Australia were also set to play the final Test at their fortress in Brisbane.

Unfortunately, the Tim Paine-led outfit lost the match at the Gabba to slip to the third position in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

JUST IN: Australia's proposed tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/n7ipPMmvXC — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

Australia had risen to the number one position following the COVID-19 break, courtesy ICC's new rules which considers percentage of points. Many expected the Aussies to cement their place in the Top 2.

However, their loss to India and the cancellation of their tour to South Africa has them sitting in third place with 69.2% points.

Although Tim Paine's team does not have any matches left, Australia can still make it to the ICC World Test Championship final. Here are the qualification scenarios for the side:

Australia's ICC World Test Championship hopes on England

New Zealand 🆚 _______?



One spot is up for grabs for all of India, England, and Australia to make it to the ICC World Test Championship final.



Find out more about the #WTC21 qualification scenarios 👇 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

Despite Australia and England being arch-rivals on the field, Aussie fans will be hoping the England cricket team can perform well in their upcoming series against India.

Australia can qualify for the finale if England wins the series by 1-0, 2-0, or 2-1. Even if England fails to win the series, they must ensure that India wins it 1-0 only for Australia to progress.

In case the India-England series ends in a draw, Australia will play New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord's.

If India wins two matches and does not lose more than one Test, Australia will exit the ICC World Test Championship. While England will make the final if they beat India in three or more matches.

Since the Indian cricket team has won all of its ICC World Test Championship matches at home, it seems unlikely that Australia will make it to the final.