“How to go from being good to being great” - Virat Kohli’s Under-19 teammate posts never-seen-before images after Test retirement [In Pictures]

Virat Kohli's Under-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan paid a tribute to Kohli after his Test retirement. Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket came on Monday, May 12.
Fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan, who played Under-19 cricket for India with Virat Kohli, shared some never-seen-before images after the former captain's Test retirement. The pictures of the two were from when they played domestic cricket together for Delhi and also from their days in the Under-19 Indian team.
The photos also included several of their other Under-19 teammates from the same batch such as Iqbal Abdullah, Siddharth Kaul, Saurabh Tiwary, Manish Pandey, and Ravindra Jadeja among others.
He also hailed Kohli by stating that the star batter is the best example of how to go from being good to being great.
"how to go from being good to being great! Best example Virat Kohli #legend #bicycle to private jet," Sangwan captioned his post.
Below are the pictures shared by him on his official Instagram handle -
Pradeep Sangwan and Virat Kohli were a part of the India Under-19 team that won the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia in 2008 under Kohli's leadership. The two also played domestic cricket together for Delhi.
Virat Kohli retires with 123 Tests under his belt
Virat Kohli is among only the 14 cricketers to have played over 100 Tests for India in their international careers. The list includes big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev among others.
Kohli played 123 Tests for India and also captained in 68 of them with 40 wins. As a batter, he scored 9230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85. The right-hander also made 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in the format with a best score of an unbeaten 254. He also scored a record seven double hundreds, which is the most by an Indian batter in the format.
He also ends his Test career as the fourth-highest run-getter for India in Tests, behind Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar. While all these batters scored over 10,000 runs, Kohli only fell short of the landmark figure by 770 runs.
