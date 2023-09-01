How India and Pakistan can meet in the Asia Cup final for the first time

The 2023 Asia Cup is well and truly underway, with a couple of one-sided encounters. Co-hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka registered thumping wins over Nepal and Bangladesh, respectively, in their opening games.

Despite possibly several rivalry games among all the teams throughout the tournament, none match up to the excitement levels of the India-Pakistan encounter. The two sides will play in a mouthwatering Group A fixture in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

While India have won the Asia Cup a record seven times, Pakistan have emerged victorious only twice. Furthermore, they also hold a 7-5 edge over Pakistan in the ODI Asia Cup and a 9-6 lead overall (T20 Asia Cups included).

A noteworthy fact between the arch-rivals is that despite numerous battles in Asia Cups, they have never met each other in the summit clash. That is all the more surprising, considering only three teams - India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have ever won the prestigious continental tournament.

However, all signs point to an India-Pakistan finale in this edition of the Asia Cup, considering their path to the ultimate clash. The two teams should qualify comfortably for the Super Four stages, with first-timer Nepal being the third side in Group A.

With a potential dogfight to determine the top two teams in the other Group, India and Pakistan should have a considerable edge against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan to finish top two in the Super Fours.

Sri Lanka, the other team to win the Asia Cup apart from India and Pakistan, is also dealing with injuries to several key players, thereby reducing their chances. On the other hand, Bangladesh were already hammered in their tournament opener against the Lankans to make even qualifying for the Super Fours a stiff challenge.

Considering all of the above, an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final finally feels destined to create an unmatched adrenaline rush among the fans of both sides.

India have won the last three ODI meetings against Pakistan

Although Pakistan holds a 73-55 edge in overall ODIs against India, the latter has got the better of their Asian rivals in recent meetings. The Men in Blue have won the last three ODIs against Pakistan, two of which were in the 2018 Asia Cup.

The latest meeting between the sides in ODIs was at the 2019 World Cup when India hammered Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester. They also won the two prior battles in the 2018 Asia Cup by massive margins of eight and nine wickets in Dubai.

To expand further, Pakistan have beaten India only twice in the last nine matches since 2013. All of this points to Rohit Sharma and Co. being the heavy favorite to overhaul the Men in Green in the first of possibly three meetings in the Asia Cup at Pallekele.