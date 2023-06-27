"How is it a launchpad?" - Sheldon Jackson's emotional response to Duleep Trophy snub

Veteran Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson didn't make it to the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. He scored 588 runs in 10 games in the Ranji Trophy, helping Saurashtra win the coveted title last season.

However, despite being from a Ranji-winning side and making major contributions in crucial games like his 160 against Karnataka in the semifinal, Jackson hasn't made the cut once again in the Duleep Trophy.

If age is considered a factor due to which the 36-year-old has been overlooked, there have been a few players in the squad of the other zones that are perhaps elder to Jackson. It is understandably disheartening for any cricketer if they keep on putting in performances and yet don't make the cut.

In 90 first-class games, Sheldon Jackson has an average of almost 49 with a staggering 6119 runs for Saurashtra. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the veteran cricketer opened up on being overlooked again:

"If Duleep Trophy is being used as a launchpad for Team India then it should be applicable to all zones right? There are players in Duleep Trophy squads who are a bit elder to me.

"So then how is it a "launchpad" if I am being told that I am old. Maybe I have to become a few years younger. But that's not in my control."

Sheldon Jackson further added:

"We are a country that is blessed with talent. But when they are consistently performing for 6-7 years and still getting ignored, am I missing something here?

"This time they can't say I am old. They have been saying this since I was 32 years of age. I might be the only player to score 350 runs and not play a Duleep Trophy game again."

I was told I am old when I was 31-32: Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson over the years has been piling up the runs in domestic cricket. However, he recalled a time when he asked some officials why he was getting overlooked. The reason shocked him as he was told he was 'old'.

On this, Jackson stated:

"To be honest I am not even going to ask this time what went wrong from my end. Because everytime there's a different answer and you end up getting confused.

"If veteran players are performing then they have every right to get picked and I am very happy that they are picked. But I was told that I am old when I was 31-32."

With another veteran player Jalaj Saxena having recently spoken about being ignored for Duleep Trophy, it puts a question mark on the clarity of the selection process for these marquee tournaments.

