"How long will you keep Kuldeep Yadav out?" - Former India batter anticipates key change in India's bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes there will be at least one change in India's bowling attack for the fourth Test against England. The game begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Notably, the visitors are 1-2 behind.

Manjrekar feels that the team must make hardcore changes if they want to win. He questioned how long wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will continue to sit out. However, he also believes it is tough to get him in, given Washington Sundar's all-round display. Sundar bagged four wickets in the second innings of the third Test.

"If you think hardcore and want to win, you have to think if you have that bowling attack. Bumrah is there. The others are there. But how long will you keep Kuldeep Yadav out? It seems difficult to get him in. So I see a change in the seam attack. I am very harsh here because we have a lot of seam talent that is fresh and ready to go. Bring them in. We have seen Akash Deep before. He does well and then looks flat fast. Is this his bowling character?" he said on Star Sports. (7:43)

Manjrekar feels bringing Prasidh Krishna back could be a temptation for India. However, he suggested that the team go with a fresh bowler and try Arshdeep Singh. As a left-arm pacer, Arshdeep could bring in some variety. He also has the experience of having played County Cricket in the past.

"Getting Prasidh Krishna in at Old Trafford can be a temptation. There is pace and bounce there. Prasidh has played till now. He is a difficult bowler to control as he gives runs even though he takes wickets. If Arshdeep is the favorite, they can also try him. One selection here and there will not define victory or defeat. That pressure should be taken off. Arshdeep can be a temptation too. I would still lean towards a fresh fast bowler," he stated. (9:24)

India will have to win the fourth Test to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. They suffered a narrow 22-run defeat in the previous game at Lord's.

Sanjay Manjrekar makes two changes to his India 11 for the fourth Test

Sanjay Manjrekar, picking his Indian team for the fourth Test, made a couple of changes. The former batter wants Sai Sudharsan in for Karun Nair. Sudharsan made his debut in the opening game at Headingley but was dropped soon after. Karun, making a comeback, has failed to create a significant impact so far.

In three games, he has scored just 131 runs at an average of 21.83. The other change he made is Arshdeep Singh for Akash Deep. Akash Deep bagged ten wickets in the second Test but was out of sorts at Lord's.

"KL Rahul and Jaiswal are my openers. I would bring Sai Sudharsan but maybe the team management will stick with Karun. Gill at four, Pant at five. I feel Nitish Kumar Reddy at six, play him there and make him a batting all-rounder. Jadeja at seven. If Sundar would not pick four wickets I would slip in Kuldeep but Sundar at eight. Bumrah, Siraj, and I would want to go with Arshdeep," he said. (10:39)

It remains to be seen whether Jasprit Bumrah will play at Manchester. However, with the series on the line, Bumrah's participation will be key for India to draw level. With a long gap, the ace pacer's workload management should not be an issue as such.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

