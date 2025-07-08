"How many letters your first name has got?" - India stars' hilarious MS Dhoni reference on his birthday amid ENG vs IND 2025 series [Watch]

Team India stars Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna made a hilarious MS Dhoni reference on the legendary wicketkeeper's 44th birthday amid the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The series is a five-match affair, with three Tests still to be played.

The number 7 is widely known to be Dhoni's favorite number. He chose it as his jersey number early in is career; his birthday is also on July 7.

Sundar shared a video on his Instagram handle after the second Test, where himself and Prasidh could be seen making a humorous Dhoni reference.

"Macha do you know how many letters your first name has got?" Sundar asked Prasidh.

"Yes. Seven, for a reason," Prasidh replied as the two shared a light giggle.

The third Test begins on Thursday, July 10, at Lord's. As for MS Dhoni, he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. However, he is seen every year at the IPL and even captained CSK in the recently concluded season.

India bounced back with thumping win at Edgbaston to level series

India bounced back with a thumping win in the second Test at Edgbaston to level the series 1-1. The visitors suffered a five-wicket loss in the first Test in Leeds, with England chasing 371 runs in the fourth innings.

Shubman Gill and Co. put up a sensational performance on a flat Edgbaston track. In the first innings, they posted a commanding total of 587 on the back of a stellar double hundred from the captain. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep then bagged six and four wickets respectively to bowl England out for 407.

In the second innings, Gill struck another big hundred along with half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as India made 427/6 declared, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 608.

Akash Deep picked up six wickets in the final innings as England were bowled out for 271 to hand the visitors a crushing 336-run victory to level the series.

