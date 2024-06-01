How many players can bat and bowl in a T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

India will take on Bangladesh in their only 2024 T20 World Cup warmup game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today (Saturday, June 1). It will be the 15th and last warmup game of this year's ICC T20I event. The match will kickstart at 8 pm IST.

The Men in Blue will begin their official campaign against Ireland at the same venue on June 5 before the high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently the World No. 1 team in T20Is. They will look to make light work of ninth-ranked Bangladesh in their preparation for the mega ICC event. India also enjoy a great record against Bangladesh, with 12 wins in 13 T20Is. Najmul Hossain Shanto's side recently lost a T20I series to the United States of America (USA).

Trending

All the players in the 15-member squad will get the opportunity to bat and bowl in the warmup game. Since they are not official ICC matches, more than 11 players can participate in warmup matches. An official XI is declared at the toss but has no bearing on the game. However, the reserve players will not get a chance to bat or bowl.

Out-of-form India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube will be keen to use the opportunity. Meanwhile, in-form Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and others will look to get some crucial game time ahead of the official campaign.

India's fixtures and squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

India are placed alongside Ireland, Pakistan, the USA, and Canada in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India's schedule for T20 World Cup:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback