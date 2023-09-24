How many runs has Shubman Gill scored in international one-day cricket in 2023 after IND vs AUS 2nd ODI?

Shubman Gill starred with the bat in the second ODI between India and Australia at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The right-handed batter smashed 104 runs off 97 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries.

During his knock, Gill shared a 200-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90 balls) for the second wicket to take India to a great position in a must-win game for Australia.

The Punjab-born, though, departed after mistiming a shot that went sky-high before the Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed the catch.

With his ton, Gill has further elevated his margin for most runs in the ongoing calendar year. In 2023, Gill has already amassed 1230 runs in 20 ODIs, including a double century, four tons, and five half-centuries. Interestingly, no one other batter has completed 1,000 runs this year.

UAE’s Asif Khan is placed second with 934 runs in 24 ODIs, while Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is third with 819 runs in 20 games.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most ODI runs in a calendar year. The legendary batter scored 1894 runs in 34 ODIs in 1998, including nine tons.

Overall, Gill has amassed 1917 runs in 35 ODIs, including a double ton, five centuries, and nine fifties.

The opener will now look to continue his exploits with the bat in the third ODI against Australia ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. He needs just 83 runs to break South Africa’s Hashim Amla’s record for fastest 2000 runs. The latter had reached the landmark in 40 innings.

In Tests, Gill has amassed 230 runs in five games at an average of 32.86, including a ton (128 off 135) against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In T20Is, Gill has scored 304 runs in 11 innings, including a ton and one half-century with best score of 126* against New Zealand.

He has scored a total of 1764 runs in 2023 across formats.

In the match, India were 337/4 after 44 overs, with stand-in captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

Suresh Raina backs Shubman Gill to break Rohit Sharma’s record for most tons in 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina predicted that Shubman Gill could break India captain Rohit Sharma’s record for most tons (five) in a single edition of the World Cup in 2023. He recently told Jio Cinema:

“What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup; Gill could do the same for India this year. He'll get 50 overs to bat, so it's a takeoff point for his batting. I think he's a born leader and he shows that in his game.”

He continued:

“He'll be one of the most important players at the World Cup. I know that he wants to be a superstar and wants to be the next Virat Kohli and is in that aura already and after this World Cup, we will be talking about him more often.”

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.