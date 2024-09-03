How many times have Bangladesh clean swept a Test series of minimum 2 matches? 

Bangladesh are fast approaching a historic Test series whitewash against Pakistan on the final day of the second Test match. The game is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the visitors in the front seat in a chase of 185.

Bangladesh have clean swept a Test series (min. of two matches) on three occasions in the past. In July 2009, they toured the West Indies and secured a 2-0 whitewash. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan were the top performers with bat and ball, respectively.

The second one occurred in a three-match series against Zimbabwe in October-November 2014. They pummeled Zimbabwe 3-0 on the back of superb all-round performances. Mominul Haque scored the most runs, while Shakib bagged the most wickets.

Finally, Bangladesh used their spin attack wisely to eke out a 2-0 clean sweep on home soil against the West Indies in November-December 2018. Mahmudullah emerged as the top-scorer, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz plucked the most wickets.

PAK vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh well placed to beat Pakistan on Day 5

After securing their maiden Test victory against Pakistan in the first game of the series, Bangladesh are in a strong position in the second Test as well. Batting first, the hosts were bundled out for 274, with Saim Ayub (58) emerging as the top-scorer. Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked a fifer for the visitors.

In reply, Bangladesh were dismissed for 262, with Litton Das scoring a superb century (138 off 228). They made a terrific fightback from 26/6 to get close to Pakistan's score on the back of 165-run stand between Das-Miraz.

In the second innings, Pakistan could not respond well to the challenge and were bowled out for 172. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 5/43.

In pursuit of 185, Bangladesh are currently at 122/2 at lunch on the final day. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (33*) and Mominul Haque (20*) are holding fort in an attempt to secure a historic series victory.

