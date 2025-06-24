How many times have India lost a Test after setting a target of 350-plus before ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test?

The Indian Team is in England for a five-match Test series, with the first Test being played at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors set England a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test.

Looking at India's record in Tests where they have set a target of more than 350 runs for the opposition, they have won 42 out of 59 matches, having lost just one Test. It has happened only once before the ongoing first Test against England that they have been unable to defend a target of more than 350 runs in a Test.

Incidentally, their only loss came against England itself, during the rescheduled fifth Test from their tour in 2021. The rescheduled fifth Test was played at Edgbaston in July 2022. Batting first, the visitors had posted a total of 416 in the first innings, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries. Mohamed Siraj picked up four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three as they bowled England out for 284.

In the second innings, India were bowled out for 245, setting England a target of 378 runs in the fourth and final innings of the Test. However, the hosts managed to chase down the target on the fifth day in just 76.4 overs, with Joe Root remaining unbeaten on 142 while Jonny Bairstow struck an unbeaten 114 as they won the Test by seven wickets.

India on the backfoot on Day 5 of 1st Test at Leeds

Meanwhile, India could be on the verge of their second defeat in Tests while defending a target in excess of 350. Having set the hosts a target of 371 runs in the ongoing Test at Leeds, the visitors have been on the backfoot all along on the fifth day so far.

England's openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got them off to a solid start, adding 188 runs for the opening stand before Crawley was dismissed for 65. India did manage to pick up another quick wicket as Ollie Pope was sent back cheaply for just eight runs.

However, Ben Ducket, having scored a century and unbeaten on 120 (at the time of writing), is well set in the middle with Joe Root having joined him. England are at 213/2 after 46 overs, needing just 158 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand.

