“How could he miss out?” - Dinesh Karthik slams star batter’s omission from India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former India batter Dinesh Karthik has questioned the omission of Mumbai cricketer Shreyas Iyer from the Men in Blue’s 2025 Asia Cup squad. The BCCI announced the 20-member contingent (including five reserves) for the tournament on Tuesday, August 19, with Iyer finding no place in the team.His exclusion has since sparked widespread debate, especially considering his recent form. In IPL 2025, Iyer amassed 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, registering six fifties while guiding Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the tournament final.Reacting to the middle-order batter’s snub, Karthik shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, August 21, saying:“Where is Shreyas Iyer? That’s the big question, isn’t it? How could he miss out? To a point, it’s understandable. He wasn’t part of the 15, considering how well team India have done. 17 out of the last 20 they have won so okay, continuity, fair. But not making him part of the other five players which you have earmarked for the near future with the T20 World Cup in mind?”“Closing doors on him? That’s a tad bit unfair and I hope it doesn’t happen because he has done outstandingly well as a leader, but even better as a batter under pressure,” he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOverall, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs in the shortest format across 47 innings, including eight fifties.“He must be naturally disappointed” - Shreyas Iyer’s father reacts to son’s exclusion from India’s 2025 Asia Cup sideShreyas Iyer’s father, Santosh Iyer, has expressed his frustration over his son’s omission from the 2025 Asia Cup team. Speaking to The Times of India, he said:&quot;I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024, and led PBKS to the final this year. I’m not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team.”“However, let me tell you that even if he’s left out of the Indian team, he doesn’t show dissent on his face. He’ll just say: ‘Mera naseeb hai (it’s my luck)! You can’t do anything now.’ He’s always cool and calm. He doesn’t blame anybody. Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed,” he added.Iyer has featured in 135 matches across formats, scoring 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68, including 35 fifties and six centuries.