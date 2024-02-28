How much money do players in each grade get in BCCI annual player contract?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, February 28 announced the annual player contracts for Team India players for the ongoing 2023-24 season (October 2023 to September 2024).

A total of 30 players have earned the contracts, including Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Rajat Patidar, and KS Bharat. However, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer missed out on a contract for ignoring domestic cricket while not playing international cricket.

The BCCI, though, didn’t share the details about pay, but the previous salary structure was as follows:

Grade A+ - ₹7 crore

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A - ₹5 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B - ₹3 crore

Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C - ₹1 crore

Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Expand Tweet

NOTE: The BCCI pays ₹15 lakh as match fees per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI and ₹3 lakh for T20 internationals.

Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan set to be included in Group C of BCCI’s central contract

Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, who recently made their Test debuts against England, are set to be included in Group C of the BCCI’s central contract if they play the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala, which starts on March 7. By doing so, they will fulfill the BCCI’s requirement of playing at least three Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“Athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.

"For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England.”

Expand Tweet

Other than Jurel and Sarfaraz, the selection committee has recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App