How much prize money will Team India receive after finishing third in WTC 2023-25 cycle?

Team India will be awarded $1,440,000 for finishing third in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After making it to two consecutive finals, India missed out this time due to a lower points percentage.
India played six teams across two years in series ranging from two to five matches. They managed to win nine out of their 19 games, losing eight and drawing two. Their points percentage at the end of their cycle was 50, well short of South Africa and Australia, who qualified for the final.
Notably, ICC awards all nine teams, as per their final position in the table, for playing in the cycle. India, who finished in third place, will receive $1,440,000, which equates to ₹12.31 crore. As for the prize money given to the finalists, the winner will take home $3,600,000 (₹30.78 crore) and the losing finalist will be awarded $2,160,000 (₹18.46 crore).
How did South Africa and Australia qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final?
Both South Africa and Australia have had excellent campaigns, helping them secure their berths in the final.
South Africa, who played 12 Tests in the two-year period, registered eight wins, three losses, and one draw, helping them get a points percentage of 69.44. They lost one game against India and were defeated in a two-match Test series in New Zealand.
As for Australia, they played a total of 19 Tests in the two-year cycle and registered 13 wins, four losses, and two draws. They had the most wins for a side in the cycle and, with a points percentage of 67.54.
The WTC final will start on June 11 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. While South Africa will want to win the mace for the first time, Australia will try to defend the title they won last cycle.
