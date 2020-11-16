'How much X-factor could your player possibly have if he's not good enough to make your playing XI?' - Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at new BBL rules

The Big Bash League on Monday came up with three rule changes for the BBL 2020-21 season in their endeavour to make the T20 tournament more challenging and interesting.

One of the three changes being introduced is the 'X-factor Player', wherein the 12th or 13th player can come in as a replacement at the 10th over of the first innings.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, known for his witty tweets, clearly wasn’t too impressed with the ‘X-factor Player’ rule. Responding to a query on the BBL 2020-21 rule changes, Neesham wondered, “How much “X-factor” could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11?”

The 'X-factor Player' rule will come into play at the 10th over of the first innings. The main condition here is that the player being replaced should not have batted, or bowled more than one over.

What are the other BBL 2020-21 rule changes?

Apart from the 'X-factor Player' rule, two other changes will come into effect in BBL 2020-21. The 'Power Surge' rule will feature a two-over period during which the fielding side can have only two fielders positioned outside the inner ring.

This 'Power Surge' option will be available for the batting side from the 11th over of the innings. Further, to balance out things owing to the introduction of the 'Power Surge' rule, the Powerplay at the start of the innings has been reduced to four overs.

One more rule change that will be coming into play during BBL 2020-21 will be the ‘Bash Boost’. Here, a team will be awarded a bonus point at the midpoint of the second innings.

If the chasing side is ‘above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition’, it will win the bonus point. If not, the fielding side will be given the additional point. Thus, each game will have three points on offer instead of two.

BBL 2020-21 kicks-off on December 10 with a clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers.