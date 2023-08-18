How has Shivam Dube performed for India in T20 cricket? 

Lanky batting all-rounder Shivam Dube recently made a comeback into the Indian T20 squad after three years. He made his international debut for India in 2019 in Delhi during the T20I series against Bangladesh after displaying his impressive big-hitting skills in IPL.

Hardik Pandya was also out of action at the juncture owing to an injury, and Team India was in search of a pace-bowling all-rounder. Dube looked like a potential option for the role following his pyrotechnics with the bat in domestic cricket and IPL. He was also capable of bowling a few overs of medium pace.

The Indian selectors roped him in, and the team management gave him a chance in the middle order during the home series against Bangladesh in November 2019. The Southpaw failed to impress on his debut as he scored only one run after facing four balls, batting at number 6 position. He also bowled the final over in the chase, conceding nine runs in three balls as Bangladesh won the match.

Dube gave a glimpse of his batting talent in his 4th T20I innings for India by smashing 54 in just 30 balls against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. India's then-captain Virat Kohli gave up his position and promoted Dube to the number three position in the match.

Many thought his career would advance after that knock. However, it was not the case as his international career came to a halt soon after his failures in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand in early 2020. The team management gave him chances in all the matches, but the 30-year-old failed to utilize them and went on to lose his spot after the tour.

He has played 13 T20I matches so far and scored just 105 runs at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 136.36, including a solitary fifty. In the bowling department, Dube has picked up five wickets, with 3/30 against Bangladesh in Nagpur being his best figures.

Shivam Dube's IPL performances for CSK helped him make an international comeback

After a couple of lean years in IPL, Shivam Dube moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the mega auction in 2022. His career trajectory changed drastically after that as MS Dhoni backed him and used him as a middle-order enforcer over the past two years. Dube excelled in the role and played a vital role in CSK's title-winning campaign in IPL 2023.

Team India selectors noticed his impressive IPL performances and gave him an opportunity in Asian Games and Ireland tour.