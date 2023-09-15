How did Tilak Varma perform in his last 5 international innings? 

Rising batter Tilak Varma is all set to make his ODI debut in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage clash against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The southpaw has missed out on Team India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad but has been granted a huge opportunity as the side looks to test their bench strength, having already qualified for the Asia Cup final.

Tilak has had an exceptional 2023 so far, which includes yet another prolific campaign for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In such a short span of time, he has become one of the first names on the team sheet for the franchise.

He missed a few games due to injury over the course of the season, and his absence was sorely felt. Tilak scored 343 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 164.11, as MI finished third in the season.

His stellar season led to a maiden international call-up and he played in all of the five T20Is against the West Indies in July. He was among the runs across the first three matches, even scoring his maiden fifty in his second international appearance.

However, his form slid off in the latter part of the series and India eventually lost the five-match series by a 3-2 margin. He did end up as the leading run scorer for the Men in Blue in the series.

Tilak's success in his maiden international series led him to be selected for the tour of Ireland as well. He only scored one run across the two T20Is played, which included a golden duck in the second T20I. India went on to win the series by a 2-0 margin, with the rain washing out the series finale.

Statistically, Tilak's last five international innings have resulted in him scoring only 84 runs at an average of 28.

Tilak Varma was handed his ODI cap by skipper Rohit Sharma

The youngster will be a refreshing presence in the playing XI and will operate in the middle order. Prior to the contest, he was given his ODI cap by his national and franchise skipper Rohit Sharma.

Tilak Varma is part of the Asian Games 2023 squad as well, but could potentially be withdrawn if the management views him as a credible backup option for the ODI World Cup 2023 squad.

