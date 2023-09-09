"How will they overcome the threat of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf?" - Aakash Chopra on India's biggest challenge vs Pakistan

Aakash Chopra feels India's biggest challenge in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan will be how to overcome the threat of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. While the Men in Green head into the clash after a convincing seven-wicket win against Bangladesh at home in their opening Super Four game, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be playing their first match of the second phase of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Pakistan's pace trio will pose a huge challenge to India on the relatively bowler-friendly Colombo track. He said:

"The Premadasa Stadium generally has a decent pitch. You will get a slightly sticky pitch everywhere here, you don't get very flat pitches, unlike the ones you get at times in India, and Lahore, Multan and Karachi."

The former Indian opener added:

"There is something in it for the bowlers which makes it very interesting because the Indian team's biggest challenge will be - how will they overcome the threat of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf? This question is looming large once again."

The Men in Blue were reduced to 66/4 in the Group A clash between the two teams. However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's century partnership helped them reach a 266-run total before rain denied Babar Azam and Co. the chance to start their run chase.

"It is a genuine threat" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's pacers against India's top order

The Pakistan pacers took all 10 Indian wickets in their last clash. [P/C: AP]

While observing that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored unbeaten half-centuries in India's last game against Nepal, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Pakistan pace trio will pose a different challenge. He elaborated:

"Of course, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored runs in the last match, and Virat Kohli didn't get to bat, but when you will once again have Shaheen Shah Afridi, who dismissed Litton Das with a steeply climbing ball on a road-like pitch in Lahore, or Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in front of you, it is a genuine threat."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons India can gain the ascendancy if they don't lose too many wickets against Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf's initial spells. He stated:

"There will be pressure on you for sure because of that. If India win the first 10 overs, if you lose just one wicket or don't lose a wicket till the 13th over or so, then India will be in the ascendancy."

Chopra believes the seven-time champions can neutralize and even slightly marginalize Pakistan's fourth and fifth bowlers if they have wickets in hand. He added that if a partnership develops, it can go the distance, as Babar Azam tends not to bring back his fast bowlers for intermittent spells in the middle overs.

Poll : Will India lose less than two wickets in the powerplay overs against Pakistan? Yes No 0 votes