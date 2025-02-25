How will the points table look if today's AUS vs SA match is washed out in 2025 Champions Trophy?

The seventh match of the 2025 Champions Trophy between Australia and South Africa, scheduled on Tuesday, February 25, has not started yet. The game was scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm IST, but even the toss has not happened, as of 3.00 pm IST, because of rain in Rawalpindi.

Ad

Rain showers were predicted during the match hours at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Hence, there is a possibility of the game being abandoned due to rain as well.

In case rain washes out the fixture between Australia and South Africa, both teams will get one point each in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table. Australia and South Africa have two points each to their name after their respective first matches.

Here's how the points table will look if the match is abandoned:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

South Africa and Australia will continue to be the Top 2 teams in the 2025 Champions Trophy Group B points table. They will gain one point each, taking their total to three. Their net run rate will not change if the game produces no result.

England and Afghanistan's chances of Top 2 finish in 2025 Champions Trophy points table will reduce

If the match between Australia and South Africa does not produce a winner, England and Afghanistan's chances of making it to the semifinals will reduce significantly. In case of a no result today, the upcoming match between England and Afghanistan will become a knockout match, with the losing team being eliminated.

Ad

Even if Afghanistan or England win their respective match, they will have to win their next match at all costs to ensure a Top 2 finish. The extra point will give Australia and South Africa a slight advantage in the race to the semifinals.

It will be interesting to see if the situation improves at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. You can follow the live updates about Australia vs South Africa here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback