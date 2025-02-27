How will the points table look if today’s PAK vs BAN match is abandoned in 2025 Champions Trophy?

New Zealand and India have won their first two games, qualifying from Group A for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals. Bangladesh and Pakistan, on the other hand, have been eliminated and have yet to register a win. However, their win column can change when they face off at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27.

However, persistent rain has delayed the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh, dampening the mood. The match risks being washed out, with both teams sharing a point.

A win here for either side will be their first of the tournament. However, with inclement weather in Rawalpindi and rain affecting the match, there is a chance that the game could be abandoned.

In this case, both teams will share a point, but due to a poor net run rate of -1.087, Pakistan would finish last in Group A. This is how the table of Group A would look like if the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is washed out due to rain:

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.863 India 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.647 Bangladesh 3 0 2 0 1 1 -0.443 Pakistan 3 0 2 0 1 1 -1.087

How have Pakistan and Bangladesh fared in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have had dismal campaigns so far in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The hosts played their opening game of the tournament against New Zealand, which they lost by 60 runs, and then flew out to Dubai to take on arch-rivals India, who beat them by six wickets and further diminished their chances of a semi-final appearance.

Bangladesh also have two losses in the two games. They played their tournament opener against India and lost the match by six wickets. They then faced New Zealand in a must-win clash but ended up on the wrong side of the result, losing by five wickets and becoming the second team to be eliminated.

