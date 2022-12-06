Hrishikesh Kantikar named batting coach for India women's team; ex-head coach Ramesh Powar to join NCA

In a recent development, former Indian cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed as the batting coach for the women's senior national cricket team by the BCCI. The decision comes with just two months to go before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The 48-year-old's first assignment is going to be the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai.

BCCI announced the news in an official press release on their official Twitter handle.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed as Batting Coach - Team India (Senior Women), Ramesh Powar to join NCA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed as Batting Coach - Team India (Senior Women), Ramesh Powar to join NCAMore Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed as Batting Coach - Team India (Senior Women), Ramesh Powar to join NCA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Commenting on his appointment, Hrishikesh Kanitkar was quoted as saying in the BCCI release:

“It is an honour to be appointed as the new Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach.”

Ex-head coach Ramesh Powar to join NCA

Former Head Coach of the senior women’s team, Ramesh Powar will now join VVS Laxman, Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and make a switch to men’s cricket as part of BCCI's restructuring module.

Following the decision, Ramesh Powar said:

“I have had an enriching experience in my stint as Head Coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Mr. VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength.”

However, the BCCI is yet to name a replacement for Ramesh Powar in the head coach position. It remains to be seen who will fill in the void when the Indian eves lock set horns with Australia in the 5-match T20I series at home from December 9.

The series will act as a preparatory ground for the T20 World Cup, slated to start on February 10 in South Africa.

Echoing his thoughts on the recent developments, NCA head VVS Laxman said:

“With Mr. Ramesh Powar coming on-board (as a spin bowling coach), we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA.”

Poll : 0 votes