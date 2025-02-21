"Hum aapse better umeed kiye the"- Top 10 funny memes after Afghanistan's dismal loss vs South Africa in 2025 Champions Trophy

South Africa beat Afghanistan comfortably by 107 runs in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday (February 21) at the National Stadium in Karachi. As a result, the Proteas team opened their account in the Group B points table and also boosted their net run rate by winning with a healthy margin.

South Africa batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a daunting total of 315/6 in 50 overs on the back of a brilliant century from opener Ryan Rickelton (103). Temba Bavuma (58), Rassie van der Dussen (52), and Aiden Markram (52*) chipped in with half-centuries. Mohammad Nabi scalped two wickets for the Afghan side with the ball.

Rahmat Shah fought a lone battle for Afghanistan in the chase with a gritty knock of 90 (92), even though he did not get any support from others. His innings eventually ended in vain as Afghanistan bundled out for 208 in 43.3 overs and lost the match by 107 runs. Kagiso Rabada (3/36), Wiaan Mulder (2/36), and Lungi Ngidi (2/56) were among the key wicket-takers for South Africa.

Fans enjoyed the engaging contest between the two teams on Friday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Hum aapse better umeed kiye the" (We expected better from you)

Here are some other memes:

"A clinical performance from our side"- South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after win vs Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reflected on the win and said:

"I think probably a clinical performance from our side. Looking back at the toss, I think we took a great decision to bat first not really knowing how the wicket would play. But we took that as a challenge, put up a probably more than competitive score and were clinical to close it out. Probably close to our best performance. The wicket looked a lot different to the games we've had here in Pakistan."

He continued:

"It was for the batters to do the assessment and do what was to be done. A lot of cracks so you assume there will be some variable bounce which at times was. But in terms of assessing what a good score was it was a little tricky. The guys especially at the back end, we pride ourselves in having a strong finish, the guys felt that it was a little bit tough. Our tall guys looked to hit that length hard. We'll enjoy the win and then take it from there."

Australia and England will lock horns in the fourth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday (February 22) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

