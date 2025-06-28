"Hum aise nahi khel sakte" - Former India wicketkeeper reveals how Rohit Sharma reacted to 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal loss

Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik recently revealed Rohit Sharma's reaction to India's 10-wicket defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. The Men in Blue failed to defend a 169-run target in the knockout clash at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Karthik recalled Sharma being disappointed with the heartbreaking defeat and feeling that India's approach in white-ball cricket needed a shift, especially in the knockout stages. The cricketer-turned-commentator said in an Instagram video:

"One year ago, India beat England in a repeat semifinal of the 2022 in Guyana. Why is it personal? Because in 2022, when he lost in Adelaide, I remember having a quiet moment with Rohit Sharma, the captain. He said, 'DK, hum aise nahi khel sakte. Kuch to badalna padega' (DK, we can't play like this. Something has to change)."

Karthik pointed out that Sharma led from the front by going in with an ultra-aggressive approach during his captaincy stints in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"We saw how he played in the 2023 50-over World Cup and then continued in the same way in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is, be aggressive, but not just in the round robin phase, even in the knockout. And if it's a big game, go harder almost," he added.

India avenged the 2022 T20 World Cup loss to England by trumping the side in the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup. They clinched a comprehensive 68-run victory over Jos Buttler and Co. at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Sharma played a 57-run knock in 39 balls in the clash.

Suggesting that the seeds for the change in Sharma's mindset were planted after India's 2022 T20 World Cup exit, Karthik remarked:

"What Rohit did that day was very special, but the seeds for that been planted two years ago in Adelaide. It was almost a message to the whole Indian team, and for every team that was going to play from there on in the future - go big in the knockout matches, go bigger if the match gets even bigger, like a final."

India beat South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final to claim the coveted trophy. Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-getter of the showpiece event, amassing 257 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 156.70.

"I was panicking. I wasn't comfortable" - Rohit Sharma on India's top order collapse in 2024 T20 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma admitted that he panicked after India were off to a shaky start in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa. The side were reeling at 34/3 in 4.3 overs, after electing to bat first.

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel steered the ship out of the choppy waters with their 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Revealing what was going through his mind amid the collapse, here's what Sharma said on JioHotstar (via News 18):

"I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game. Of course, in the back of my mind, I always believed our lower middle order, although it hadn’t batted much during the tournament, had made an impact whenever given the opportunity."

Axar scored 47 runs off 31 deliveries, while Kohli finished with 76 runs from 59 balls. India registered 176/7 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Co. restricted South Africa to 169/8 after 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, recording stunning figures of 4-0-18-2.

