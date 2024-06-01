"Humein Pakistan mein rehna hai, toh Pakistan ko back karna hoga" - Misbah after naming the Men in Green among contenders for 2024 T20 World Cup 

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq named the Babar Azam-led Men in Green as one of the contenders to win the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup title. Pakistan are coming into the tournament after a 0-2 loss to England in an away series, and have a lot of issues to resolve ahead of their opening match against the USA on June 6.

Pakistan have made it to the semi-finals in each of the last two editions of the tournament. However, with issues in the batting order, and a lack of impact by the middle-order batters, the side are facing an uphill battle to compete alongside the other heavyweights in the tournament, at least on paper for the time being.

Misbah named Australia as a leading contender for the title but reluctantly included Pakistan in the mix as well since it is his home country.

"The safest bet I think would be Australia. They know how to win. Whatever may be the condition. They come to Asia and win by playing with just one spinner. You can't write off Australia from any World Cup. The second team is very difficult. Humein Pakistan mein rehna hai, toh Pakistan ko back karna hoga. India ka team badi strong hai, sara kuch hai (I want to stay in Pakistan, so I have to back Pakistan. India's team is quite strong, they have everything)," Misbah ul Haq said in an interaction on Star Sports.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024, which also includes arch-rivals India, USA, Canada, and Ireland.

Misbah-ul-Haq was part of the squad that won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England under Younis Khan. He also controversially resigned as coach of Pakistan a couple of months before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have only won one T20I series in the build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup

A lot has transpired in Pakistan cricket in the recent past, with the most notable string of events being the changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hierarchy and its impact on the squad. Shaheen Afridi was appointed as T20I skipper after Babar Azam stepped down from leadership posts after Pakistan's exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, the pacer only led Pakistan in one series, where they lost 1-4 to New Zealand away from home. Babar Azam was then re-appointed as captain, and he led the side in the recent T20 series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England.

Pakistan were even handed a five-wicket loss by Ireland in the series opener before the Men in Green won the remaining two matches to complete a turnaround.

