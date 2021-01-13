Humility is the best thing you can learn from Rahul Dravid: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that Rahul Dravid's humility is the best trait one can learn from him. Gambhir had made his Test debut under Dravid and the duo represented India together in 45 matches in the longest format of the game.

With Rahul Dravid having celebrated his 48th birthday on January 11, Gautam Gambhir was asked in the recent episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected about the one learning he took from the current NCA head that is close to his heart.

While acknowledging that patience was one attribute he certainly needed to acquire from Rahul Dravid, the southpaw highlighted the latter's humility as his greatest trait.

"Patience for sure because I was a very impatient guy, that is one think I learnt. But more than that, you learn from the humility he had," said Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir pointed out Rahul Dravid was not the one to seek attention despite his outstanding record in Tests as well as ODI cricket.

"The sort of record he had and there have been very few players who have played for India and have scored more than 10000 runs in both formats. But you never felt that because he has remained so low-profile."

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁



An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

"Rahul Dravid was a complete team man" - Gautam Gambhir

Rahul Dravid played a total of 164 Test matches

Gautam Gambhir observed Rahul Dravid was always committed to the team's cause and was ready to take on any challenge that was thrown at him.

"He was a complete team man. You asked him to open in Test cricket, he did that. You asked him to keep in ODI cricket, he did that. He played in the middle-order, he played at No.3."

Gambhir signed off by stating that Rahul Dravid had shown one need not be ultra-aggressive on the field to be a successful cricketer.

"So, Rahul Dravid has done the most difficult tasks. So it is neccessary to learn that you do not need to be in-your-face all the time, you can achieve a lot by being low-profile as well."

Rahul Dravid played a total of 164 Test matches, including one for the ICC World XI. He amassed 13288 runs in these encounters, doing so at an excellent average of 52.31. He scored 36 centuries and 63 fifties, with a career-best score of 270 runs against Pakistan.

April 15 ,2004



Rahul Dravid scored 270 as India piled up 600 and took a lead of 376 runs vs Pak in the 3rd test of the series



He had faced 495 balls which was a record by an Indian until Pujara broke it vs Aus at Ranchi in 2017#Dravid#Cricket#OnThisDay #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hBwempcuVw — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 15, 2020

The former Indian captain aggregated 10889 runs in the 344 ODIs he played. These runs came at an average of 39.16 and included 12 tons and 83 half-centuries, with his highest score being 153 against New Zealand.

Rahul Dravid also represented India in a solitary T20I in which he scored 31 runs.