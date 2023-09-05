"Hurricane Nabi destroyed Sri Lanka" - Twitter reacts to Mohammad Nabi's 32-ball 65 in Asia Cup 2023

Senior Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi scored the second-fastest fifty in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, September 5.

Nabi's daunting efforts came in a bid to speed up his side's 292-run chase in a must-win game to keep their Asia Cup 2023 campaign alive. He scored 65 runs in 32 balls at a staggering strike rate of 203.12 with his innings laced by six boundaries and five sixes.

The 38-year-old's marvelous knock in Lahore is the fastest half-century (in just 24 balls) by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs. He surpassed Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 26-ball fifty against Pakistan last month.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) heaped praise on the all-rounder's breathtaking knock against co-host Sri Lanka in the final fixture of the group stage. Here are some of the best reactions to Nabi's innings:

Mohammad Nabi steps up in a do-or-die chase for Afghanistan

Afghanistan bowlers restricted Dasun Shanaka and his men to a below-par score of 291/8 in the first innings. The Hasmatullah Shahidi-led team was required to chase the challenging target in 37.1 overs to pip the defending Asia Cup winners in the Super Four Stage race.

Despite being reduced to 50 for 3 inside the mandatory powerplay at one stage, Afghanistan's middle order led a spirited show. Rahmat Shah made a determined 45 off 40 balls before Mohammad Nabi stormed against a competitive Sri Lankan bowling attack.

The former Afghanistan skipper targeted Sri Lanka's young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana, carting him for three boundaries and a six. He also dealt with the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, and Dasun Shanaka well to march Afghanistan's improbable chase ahead.

Theekshana got rid of Nabi in the 27th over of the Afghanistan innings when Dhananjaya de Silva ran to his right from long-on and grabbed a brilliant catch.