“I was actually ahead of schedule” - KL Rahul discloses that he was ready for Asia Cup before niggle delayed comeback

Team India batter KL Rahul has revealed that he was fit and ready to make a comeback for the Asia Cup before a niggle set him back by a couple of weeks. He admitted going through a lot of ups and downs during the recovery process, but asserted that being mentally ready helped his cause.

Rahul missed India’s group stage matches of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal. However, he is available for the team’s Super 4 matches. The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Speaking ahead of the mega clash, Rahul told bcci.tv that he was ready for international comeback ahead of the Asia Cup before picking up a niggle.

“Unfortunately, in the process of doing that [recovery], I developed a small niggle just before I could come back into the team, which was a big downer. I was actually ahead of schedule, and I felt like I could come back much before the Asia Cup and give myself a lot of time and prepare myself really well,” Rahul said.

“But unfortunately, one more niggle set me back a couple of weeks. So yeah, I went through a bit of ups and downs within the recovery period as well. So that's part of it. I was ready mentally, so I think that really helped,” the 31-year-old added.

India will have to make a tough call to include Rahul in the playing XI for the match against Pakistan on Sunday. Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan scored 82 in India’s previous game against Pakistan.

“I'm happy to come back into the team” - KL Rahul

Speaking about his much-awaited return, Rahul stated that he was motivated to get fit as soon as possible and is now ready to play 100 overs and keep for 50 overs.

“I'm happy to come back into the team and get back the rhythm of being in the middle, playing 100 overs, keeping for 50 overs. I’m fighting for as long as I need to, just getting back that adrenaline of being back on the cricket field.

"We're playing the best tournaments outside of the World Cup. We're playing some quality teams in the next week, 10 days. So I'm very excited about that. I've prepared really well. I'm confident about myself,” the batter concluded.

Rahul’s last competitive match was the IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow on May 1.