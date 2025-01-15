"I also need to understand what is best for my family" - England cricketer on quitting first-class cricket for PSL deal

England cricketer James Vince has quit first-class cricket for the 2024 season to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This move will allow him to play in the league even though the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has a new policy on No-Objection Certificates (NOC) for franchise T20 tournaments.

However, Vince will still be the captain of Hampshire in the T20 format. He has stepped down as the captain of the club side and will not be a part of the County Championship this summer either.

He was retained by the Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL 2025 draft. In November 2024, the ECB announced that it would only grant NOCs to specialist white-ball players for other leagues happening during the English season. However, there is a notable exception for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With ECB's new policy, the decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the tournament window, Vince had no choice but to choose between the PSL and renegotiating the final year of his Hampshire contract, which would make him a white-ball specialist.

Given the significant financial cost involved, Vince decided to quit first-class cricket, as confirmed by Hampshire.

"I love Hampshire. It's been my club and home for 16 years, so I want to be able to maintain my best to keep delivering for Hampshire in T20 cricket, and hopefully even further our success in the competition [the Blast]. I also need to understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at," he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Hampshire's director Giles White also urged everyone to understand and respect James Vince's decision.

"James has been at the heart of the club for the best part of 20 years, showing absolute commitment on and off the field as the team's leading batter and captain. We recognise that this announcement will be tinged with disappointment for many fans but hope everyone will join us in celebrating what he has given to our club over many years and supporting him as he fulfils his commitment to continue leading the Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast," Giles said.

Will Tom Kohler-Cadmore follow James Vince for PSL deal?

Another English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been signed by the Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the PSL 2025 season. Cadmore could also follow James Vince's footsteps, as the former has also committed to participate in the league.

As reported by ESPN, Cadmore is also in talks with Somerset and the ECB. The cricketer is aiming to seek clarity on whether he will be required to renegotiate his deal to be granted an NOC.

The PSL 2025 season is tentatively scheduled to be held between April 7 and May 20, 2025. The dates of the league will also clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

