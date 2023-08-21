"I always wanted to take his wicket" - Mehidy Hasan Miraz names Indian batting star as his most-prized scalp

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has revealed that Virat Kohli has always been his dream wicket. The right-arm off-spinner reflected that it felt like an achievement to dismiss him in the Test series last year.
Hasan managed to dismiss the right-hander during the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium last year. Kohli leaned to a full ball and looked to defend it towards cover and Mominul Haque pouched it low at short leg.
Hasan told ESPN Cricinfo:
"I always wanted to take his wicket. He was saved by the review in Hyderabad [in 2017 ]. [Litton Das] Dada unfortunately dropped him during the ODI series [in December 2022]. It was a great feeling to get him out."
The 25-year-old off-spinner took 5 wickets in that innings; however, it went in a losing cause as India sneaked home by 3 wickets, chasing a tricky 145. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer added an unbroken 71 to take the tourists over the line.
"Setting a target doesn't help my focus" - Mehidy Hasan Miraz ahead of 2023 World Cup
Mehidy Hasan Miraz further stated that he doesn't keep targets for himself as he is unaware of his chances of playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 25-year-old conceded that he prefers taking one series at a time. He said:
"I don't have a set target. Setting a target doesn't help my focus. It also attracts disappointment. I don't want to feel this. I have usually done well when I have gone into a tournament well prepared. We are five months out, so I don't know if I am playing the World Cup. It is not in my hands."
He added:
"But I am preparing. If I put in the right amount of hard work, I believe it will come in handy. Whether it is this World Cup or the next one, or some other series or tournament. That's where my focus is."
The all-rounder will next be in action at the 2023 Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 30.