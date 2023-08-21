"I always wanted to take his wicket" - Mehidy Hasan Miraz names Indian batting star as his most-prized scalp

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has revealed that Virat Kohli has always been his dream wicket. The right-arm off-spinner reflected that it felt like an achievement to dismiss him in the Test series last year.

Hasan managed to dismiss the right-hander during the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium last year. Kohli leaned to a full ball and looked to defend it towards cover and Mominul Haque pouched it low at short leg.

Expand Tweet

Hasan told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I always wanted to take his wicket. He was saved by the review in Hyderabad [in 2017 ]. [Litton Das] Dada unfortunately dropped him during the ODI series [in December 2022]. It was a great feeling to get him out."

The 25-year-old off-spinner took 5 wickets in that innings; however, it went in a losing cause as India sneaked home by 3 wickets, chasing a tricky 145. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer added an unbroken 71 to take the tourists over the line.

"Setting a target doesn't help my focus" - Mehidy Hasan Miraz ahead of 2023 World Cup

Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (Credits: Twitter)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz further stated that he doesn't keep targets for himself as he is unaware of his chances of playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 25-year-old conceded that he prefers taking one series at a time. He said:

"I don't have a set target. Setting a target doesn't help my focus. It also attracts disappointment. I don't want to feel this. I have usually done well when I have gone into a tournament well prepared. We are five months out, so I don't know if I am playing the World Cup. It is not in my hands."

He added:

"But I am preparing. If I put in the right amount of hard work, I believe it will come in handy. Whether it is this World Cup or the next one, or some other series or tournament. That's where my focus is."

The all-rounder will next be in action at the 2023 Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 30.