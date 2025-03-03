"I would have asked her to pack her bags and leave the country" - Yograj Singh lashes out at Congress leader for fat-shaming Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has shared his reaction to Congress leader Shama Mohamed fat-shaming Rohit Sharma. The controversy erupted on Sunday (March 2) after Shama made derogatory remarks about Rohit's physique.

Ad

In a now-deleted post on X, Shama called Rohit the most unimpressive Indian captain and urged him to lose his weight. The post resulted in the cricket fraternity and the fans slamming her for her comments. As a result, Congress forced her to delete the post.

On Monday, Shama Mohamed appeared in an interview with ANI to claim that as a sportsperson, Rohit Sharma is overweight. The 52-year-old also compared Rohit with past captains like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sourav Ganguly regarding his fitness.

Ad

Trending

When asked about the controversy, Yograj Singh stated that the Congress leader should be ashamed for making comments about the person who has brought pride to the nation. The 66-year-old also opined that if he were a PM, he would have asked Shama to leave the country:

"The people of our country cannot say bad about our players and our countrymen while living in this country. If anyone sitting in the political system speaks about those players who have given pride to this country for so many years, then they should be ashamed. Such people have no right to live in this country, Cricket is our religion."

Ad

He added:

"Whoever is the MP, that woman is like our mother or a daughter, whom we respect... But this is like a mother killing her son after giving birth, a sister breaking her brother's Rakhi after tying it, and a daughter throwing her father out of the house."

"If I were the Prime Minister, I would have asked her to pack her bags and leave the country. The Prime Minister should ask her to either apologize or leave the country... If it were a man, I would have talked in another tone and have explained it in Punjabi or in Hindi or any language... But she is equal to a daughter, what shall I say to her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harbhajan Singh also slammed Congress leader for her remarks aimed at Rohit Sharma

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to X to slam the Congress leader for fat-shaming Rohit Sharma.

As per Harbhajan, the persons having no connections with the sport have no right to make ill remarks about the Indian captain, who has been a great servant of Indian cricket. He said:

Ad

"The controversy on fitness of @ImRo45 was unfortunate and uncalled for. He is an outstanding player and an exceptional leader who has made immense contributions to Indian cricket."

"Sportspersons are also human beings with emotion and sentiment. It indeed hurts when persons who have zero knowledge of the game give sermons. Respect the game and respect the players."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news