  • "I have become like Rohit" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts hilariously to his forgetfulness during toss ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 19, 2025 20:30 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hilariously compared himself to Rohit Sharma during the toss ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. The match is ongoing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the 35-year-old forgetting one of the changes made in their playing XI, he said, "I have become like Rohit".

Rohit retired from T20Is after ushering the national side to World Cup glory last year in the West Indies. He is known for his habit of forgetting things about the team's playing XI. Although Suryakumar remembered the first change as he revealed that Harshit Rana is playing, but couldn't recall the second much as he tried. It later emerged that Arshdeep Singh had been drafted into the XI.

In the video below, Suryakumar said when asked about the combination:

"We have two changes. Harshit Rana comes in. Also, there's one more change. Harshit comes in, there's one more guy. Oh my god! I have become like Rohit."
Oman captain Jatinder Singh had also suffered the same fate at the toss, a few moments later.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India crushed UAE and Pakistan in their first two group games

Team India. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are arguably the team to beat in the ongoing multi-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The defending champions beat the UAE by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. They followed it up with a seven-wicket demolition job over arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue this past Sunday. Hence, they stormed comfortably into the Super 4 stage.

They have rested their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah and No. 1-ranked T20 spinner Varun Chakravarthy against Oman, bringing in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. At the toss, the Indian skipper also underlined the need for their batters to get some time in the middle after two easy victories. The Men in Blue will want some runs ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

The other two teams in the Super 4 round are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - both of whom will open the Super 4 stage on Saturday, September 20.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

