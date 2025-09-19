"I have become like Rohit" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts hilariously to his forgetfulness during toss ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hilariously compared himself to Rohit Sharma during the toss ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. The match is ongoing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the 35-year-old forgetting one of the changes made in their playing XI, he said, &quot;I have become like Rohit&quot;.Rohit retired from T20Is after ushering the national side to World Cup glory last year in the West Indies. He is known for his habit of forgetting things about the team's playing XI. Although Suryakumar remembered the first change as he revealed that Harshit Rana is playing, but couldn't recall the second much as he tried. It later emerged that Arshdeep Singh had been drafted into the XI.In the video below, Suryakumar said when asked about the combination:&quot;We have two changes. Harshit Rana comes in. Also, there's one more change. Harshit comes in, there's one more guy. Oh my god! I have become like Rohit.&quot;Oman captain Jatinder Singh had also suffered the same fate at the toss, a few moments later.Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India crushed UAE and Pakistan in their first two group gamesTeam India. (Image Credits: BCCI X)Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are arguably the team to beat in the ongoing multi-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The defending champions beat the UAE by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. They followed it up with a seven-wicket demolition job over arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue this past Sunday. Hence, they stormed comfortably into the Super 4 stage.They have rested their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah and No. 1-ranked T20 spinner Varun Chakravarthy against Oman, bringing in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. At the toss, the Indian skipper also underlined the need for their batters to get some time in the middle after two easy victories. The Men in Blue will want some runs ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.The other two teams in the Super 4 round are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - both of whom will open the Super 4 stage on Saturday, September 20.