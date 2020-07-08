I believe in ghosts: Sourav Ganguly recalls eerie childhood incident

Sourav Ganguly recalled an instance from his childhood when he felt he had an encounter with a ghost.

Sourav Ganguly also spoke about his diet, his eating patterns and more.

Sourav Ganguly [PC: NDTV Sports]

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who turns 48 today, recalled a time when he saw a ghost in his house during his childhood days.

In a chat with Indranil Basu and Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's brand new series 'Free Hit', Sourav Ganguly turned the clock back to recall a haunting experience when asked by the hosts if his believes in the existence of ghosts.

"I have seen a ghost in my house. There was a young boy who used to work in my house, it was a Sunday evening, I was upstairs and I was spending time with family. I was young, about 12-13 or, and one day I was told to ask the boy to make some tea. So I went to the kitchen and I didn’t see him. They asked me to go look for him on the roof, I went there and couldn’t find him. Then they asked me to go look for him in one of the huts. As I went there, I saw him running on the boundaries of the roof. It was a six-storied house and if he were to fall, he’d be smashed," Sourav Ganguly explained.

The 48-year-old former India captain further added that he kept shouting and asking the house help to get off the boundaries, but to no avail.

"I ran downstairs and told my uncle he had gone mad. We all went up and didn’t see him, I thought he was dead and he was gone. We kept searching for him, and we have huge palm coconut trees next to our house, he was lying on one of those big leaves, he was about 30 years old back then," he added.

Sourav Ganguly then explained that the fire brigade was called by his family, and the firefighters had to put up their ladders and tie the young man in their ropes to take him to the hospital, since he was not willing to get off the tree on his own.

"Next day was a holiday, so he came back at 5 PM and everyone started running away seeing him. He said ‘No no don’t do it,’ because he said his mother gets into him on certain days of his life. So I've seen it (ghosts)," Sourav Ganguly said.

I maintain my diet for six days, and on the other day I eat everything I want: Sourav Ganguly

Advertisement

During his playing days, Sourav Ganguly was regarded as one of the fitter players in the Indian cricket team, and the 48-year-old takes pride in the fact that he's been able to maintain his shape till date.

"Biriyani is my cheat day food. I look after my diet for six days a week and I eat anything and everything on one day. It keeps me going for six days. The cheat day would be Biriyani, sweets, samosas, jalebis and everything," Sourav Ganguly said.

"If I see Sana at home, I use that as a cheat day so that I can eat with her and spend time with her," the BCCI president added.

Apart from his hectic schedule as BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly is also the host of popular TV show 'Dadagiri Unlimited', for which the former Indian cricket team captain has sacrificed his eating habits.

Having feasted on biscuits for 40 years of his life, Sourav Ganguly claimed that he's not touched a biscuit for the last nine months and also does not eat rotis, rice or bread to remain fit