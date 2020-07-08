×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

I believe in ghosts: Sourav Ganguly recalls eerie childhood incident

  • Sourav Ganguly recalled an instance from his childhood when he felt he had an encounter with a ghost.
  • Sourav Ganguly also spoke about his diet, his eating patterns and more.
Prasen Moudgal
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 12:13 IST
Sourav Ganguly [PC: NDTV Sports]
Sourav Ganguly [PC: NDTV Sports]

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who turns 48 today, recalled a time when he saw a ghost in his house during his childhood days.

In a chat with Indranil Basu and Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's brand new series 'Free Hit', Sourav Ganguly turned the clock back to recall a haunting experience when asked by the hosts if his believes in the existence of ghosts.

"I have seen a ghost in my house. There was a young boy who used to work in my house, it was a Sunday evening, I was upstairs and I was spending time with family. I was young, about 12-13 or, and one day I was told to ask the boy to make some tea. So I went to the kitchen and I didn’t see him. They asked me to go look for him on the roof, I went there and couldn’t find him. Then they asked me to go look for him in one of the huts. As I went there, I saw him running on the boundaries of the roof. It was a six-storied house and if he were to fall, he’d be smashed," Sourav Ganguly explained.

The 48-year-old former India captain further added that he kept shouting and asking the house help to get off the boundaries, but to no avail.

"I ran downstairs and told my uncle he had gone mad. We all went up and didn’t see him, I thought he was dead and he was gone. We kept searching for him, and we have huge palm coconut trees next to our house, he was lying on one of those big leaves, he was about 30 years old back then," he added.

Sourav Ganguly then explained that the fire brigade was called by his family, and the firefighters had to put up their ladders and tie the young man in their ropes to take him to the hospital, since he was not willing to get off the tree on his own.

"Next day was a holiday, so he came back at 5 PM and everyone started running away seeing him. He said ‘No no don’t do it,’ because he said his mother gets into him on certain days of his life. So I've seen it (ghosts)," Sourav Ganguly said.

I maintain my diet for six days, and on the other day I eat everything I want: Sourav Ganguly

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

That’s the new trend and the new world ..

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

During his playing days, Sourav Ganguly was regarded as one of the fitter players in the Indian cricket team, and the 48-year-old takes pride in the fact that he's been able to maintain his shape till date.

"Biriyani is my cheat day food. I look after my diet for six days a week and I eat anything and everything on one day. It keeps me going for six days. The cheat day would be Biriyani, sweets, samosas, jalebis and everything," Sourav Ganguly said.
"If I see Sana at home, I use that as a cheat day so that I can eat with her and spend time with her," the BCCI president added.

Apart from his hectic schedule as BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly is also the host of popular TV show 'Dadagiri Unlimited', for which the former Indian cricket team captain has sacrificed his eating habits.

Having feasted on biscuits for 40 years of his life, Sourav Ganguly claimed that he's not touched a biscuit for the last nine months and also does not eat rotis, rice or bread to remain fit

Published 08 Jul 2020, 12:13 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 11
VAR *6/4 (2.2 ov)
DIC
LIVE
Varmdo CC won the toss and elected to bat
VAR VS DIC live score
1st Test | Today, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
VAR 76/8 (10 ov)
MCC 79/3 (8.1 ov)
Marsta CC won by 7 wickets
VAR VS MCC live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
MCC 101/7 (10 ov)
DIC 102/3 (10 ov)
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening won by 7 wickets
MCC VS DIC live score
Match 30 | Today
SCL 147/1 (10 ov)
MRS 114/5 (10 ov)
South Castries Lions won by 33 runs.
SCL VS MRS live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
STT 114/4 (10 ov)
AZ-U23 88/8 (10 ov)
Stockholm Tigers won by 26 runs.
STT VS AZ-U23 live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
GHG 140/5 (20 ov)
VCC 84/8 (18 ov)
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana beat Vantaa CC by 43 runs (D/L method)
GHG VS VCC live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
GICB 108/6 (10 ov)
CCMH 108/5 (10 ov)
Match Drawn
GICB VS CCMH live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी