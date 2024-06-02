"I believe mindset is the most crucial factor in determining success" - Nitish Reddy clarifies after his comments on MS Dhoni go out of proportion 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy has issued clarification after his comments on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni were blown out of proportion by a section of fans. He courted controversy after his comments on Dhoni's batting technique grabbed the limelight on social media.

Reddy impressed one and all with his all-round performance for the SunRisers in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played a vital cog in Hyderabad reaching the final this year, scoring 303 runs in 13 games and picking up three wickets.

A clip recently went viral where Reddy was seen saying that Dhoni's batting technique is not at par with that of Virat Kohli's.

"Dhoni has talent, in the sense that.... talent is there but the technique is not there. Dhoni doesn't have Virat Kohli's range of techniques," Nitish Reddy said during a promotional event for a movie.

The clip, which was trimmed from an entire interview, irked MS Dhoni's fans, who flooded Reddy's social media accounts with abuses and criticisms.

A day after the incident, Nitish Reddy has offered an explanation on social media, saying:

"I've always been a huge admirer of Mahi bhai. The question was about skill or mindset, which is the most important factor. I chose mindset, taking Dhoni bhai's example. I believe mindset is the most crucial factor in determining success. What I said in my previous interview was taken out of context, with few people cropping out the video. Let's not spread negativity without hearing the full story. Only Love, NKR."

Screenshot of Nitish Reddy's Instagram story. (Credit: Instagram)

"It's always a good feeling that I will cherish" - Nitish Reddy on meeting MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

It is a dream for every aspiring cricketer to meet MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and Nitish Reddy was no different. The Andhra cricketer stated that he will always cherish meeting them.

"Obviously, meeting them and watching them playing, bowling to them or playing against them in general, it's always a good feeling that I will cherish. If you ask about Dhoni, I just played a couple of balls in front of him. I met Dhoni for the first time three years ago. I was a net bowler in CSK," Reddy said during an interview with India TV.

