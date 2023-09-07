"I believe in replying to my haters" - Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq after his match-winning 78 vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has stated that he likes to give a fitting reply to his haters after his match-winning 78-run knock against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday (September 6) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. On the back of half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (64) and Shakib Al Hasan (53), they managed to reach 193 before getting all-out in 38.4 overs. Pacer Haris Rauf stole the show in the bowling department by picking up four wickets.

Imam-ul-Haq (78) then anchored the chase well for Pakistan and helped them secure a comfortable win. Mohammad Rizwan (63) supported him well with a fluent half-century.

After the match, he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and stated that the win was a combined effort from his teammates. The Southpaw added that he believed in replying to haters by making his bat talk and expressed gratitude to captain Babar Azam for backing him.

Imam-ul-Haq tweeted:

"Alhmdulillah! A brilliant team effort to seal the victory for our beloved nation. I believe in replying to my haters and complimenting my fans with the bat. Special Thanks to skipper @babarazam258 for the unconditional support and believing in me #PakvsBAN #BANvPAK

"There was a lot of heat today"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after win against Bangladesh

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam heaped praise on his bowling attack. He gave credit to them for the easy clinical against Bangladesh.

Reflecting on the win, Babar said:

"There was a lot of heat today, but full credit to the fast bowlers. Our bowlers were fantastic today. I am very happy with the way we performed today. Whenever we play in Lahore, the crowd supports us.

He added:

"It doesn't matter much to us (that we are playing against India next) because we give our best in every game that we play. We are ready and prepared."

Pakistan will next face India in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (September 10) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.