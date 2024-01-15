"I was a bit shocked" - Shikhar Dhawan on Asian Games snub

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was out of the Men in Blue's 2023 World Cup plans by the time the Asian Games were set to begin in Hangzhou. The veteran left-hander was thus a bit taken aback when he learnt that he didn't make the squad for the Asian Games as well.

However, Dhawan has been known to take things sportingly, and the left-hander had a classy response to being left out. He respected the choice of the selectors to look for youngsters and took the decision in his stride

Speaking to TOI, Shikhar Dhawan said about the snub:

"When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it.

"I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there. The facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career, and I am grateful for it."

Under Ruturaj Gaikwad, India won gold in the men's cricket event at the Asian Games last year.

Shikhar Dhawan looks back on winning Arjuna award

In 2021, Shikhar Dhawan received the Arjuna Award for excellence in sports. He feels that it's one of the best moments of his professional sporting career:

"I think, when I was given the Arjuna Award, that moment is my best moment related to my cricketing career.

"It is a great honour for me to receive the Arjuna Award, and I still thank everyone for being with me throughout his journey, including my coaches, medical staff, support staff, the BCCI, my teammates, family and friends."

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also won the Arjuna Award recently after a sensational 2023 World Cup, where he took 24 wickets, helping India reach the final (lost to Australia).

