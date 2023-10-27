"I was a bit shocked in a way" - Steve Smith on role change following Travis Head's return in 2023 World Cup

Australian veteran batter Steve Smith was a bit surprised when he was told that following the return of Travis Head, he would bat at No. 4 in the remaining 2023 World Cup games.

Head is slated to open for the team during their clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 28, and that means Mitchell Marsh will bat at No. 3, with Smith sliding down to No. 4. While the former captain accepted that he was a bit shocked since he had a good record at No. 3, he is ready to adapt to the requirements of the team.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, here's what Steve Smith had to say about his change in batting position on Travis Head's return:

"It’s a different sort of mindset I think, when you come in at three to four. I’ll do whatever the team wants. I’ve got a pretty good record at three, so I was a bit shocked in a way, but I’ll do what I need to for the team."

Mitchell Marsh had already hinted that Travis Head would open

Ahead of the match against The Netherlands, Mitchell Marsh had admitted that he was the one who would slide down to No. 3 once Travis Head was back. He claimed that it was the best position for him and the way he was playing.

On this, Marsh told reporters:

"I mentioned to David Warner, maybe he can bat three, but I got a firm no from him," Marsh joked on the eve of the match. "But yeah, very happy to go back down to three. I've obviously batted there a lot over the last couple of years, so I feel really comfortable at three. And if and when Heady comes back in, I think that's the best position for me to play for this team."

It will be interesting to see how Smith adjusts to the No. 4 role and whether it deprives him of unleashing his best.