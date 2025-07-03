"I won't bowl there anyway" - Ravindra Jadeja cheekily hits back at England star on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a cheeky response to England seamer Chris Woakes after the latter expressed concerns about him stepping on the danger area of the pitch at Edgbaston. In a video shared by Star Sports, Jadeja also hilariously told Woakes that he won't be bowling on the spot he pointed out.
The incident occurred after the 89th over of India's first innings on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test, sent down by Woakes. The England bowler seemingly had concerns about whether Jadeja was stepping on the danger area just outside the left-hander's off-stump while batting.
The Warwickshire seamer pointed to the area on the pitch, to which the Indian all-rounder said:
"I was coming from here."
In response, Woakes said:
"Look at what you have done mate."
Jadeja gave a hilarious reply to this, saying:
"I won't bowl there anyway."
Ben Stokes, who came on to bowl the following over, had a chat with on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney about the incident. Jadeja immediately turned to the England captain and stated:
"Why would I do that? My focus is on batting?"
Here's the full video:
The southpaw resumed on 41 on the second day and reached his fifty within the first hour of play. However, Josh Tongue denied him a well-deserved hundred, a few overs before lunch, dismissing him on 89 and ending a 203-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill continues to dominate England despite Ravindra Jadeja's wicket
Nevertheless, Gill continued to occupy the crease after resuming his innings overnight at 114. He had reached 168 by lunch as the tourists' score stood at 419/6. The 25-year-old then got to his maiden Test double-ton by playing a pull shot off Tongue's bowling.
In the process, the Punjab-born cricketer went on to break Mohammad Azharuddin's record of the highest score by an Indian captain in England. The latter had made 179 in the 1990 Manchester Test.
Gill also went past Sunil Gavaskar's record of the highest individual score by an Indian in England of 221. At the time of writing, Team India were 510/6, with Gill at 234 and Washington Sundar at 24.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news