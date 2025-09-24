“I bowled that exact bouncer and he got out” - Ishant Sharma reveals favourite wicket for life from BGT 2018-19

Veteran seamer Ishant Sharma has opened up about his favourite wicket from his career. The 37-year-old has featured in 105 Tests, claiming 311 wickets at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 61.6, including 11 five-wicket hauls, with his last appearance coming in 2021 against New Zealand.

Ishant recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s YouTube podcast, released on Tuesday, September 23, where he was asked to reveal his favourite wicket of all time. The Delhi pacer recalled dismissing Travis Head with a bouncer during the first Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. He said:

“I’ll tell you about Travis Head. I got him out in the first Test match (2018-19 BGT). They were chasing, and he was playing well, handling it steadily and controlling the game. At the end of the day’s play, Bharat Arun, our bowling coach, and I were sitting and talking. He used to call me ‘Cardi,’ which is a South Indian thing. Then he asked me, “Cardi, what do you think about Travis Head?”

“I said, “Pajji, I’ll bowl the first two overs on fuller length, then in the third over, on the fourth or fifth ball, I’ll bowl a bouncer. Then he’ll get out.” When he had settled in, thinking I was just bowling normally, I bowled that exact bouncer in the same over, and he got out. That’s exactly how it happened,” he added.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Head for 14 as Australia were bowled out for 291 while chasing 323, falling short by 32 runs.

“Every wicket was important” - Ishant Sharma on the 2018-19 BGT series

During the same interaction, Ishant Sharma shared that while there have been many great moments in his career, every wicket in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia was particularly important. India created history by winning 2-1, marking their first triumph on Australian soil and becoming the first Asian team to achieve this milestone.

“There have been many great moments in my life, but in 2018, when we won that series, every wicket was important,” Ishant said.

The right-arm pacer featured in three matches during the tour, taking 11 wickets at an average of 23.81 and a strike rate of 56.18, with best figures of 4/41.

