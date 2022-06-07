"I have called him to my house and requested him to play T20Is at least four times" - BCB president calls out Tamim Iqbal over T20I future dispute 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan strongly refuted Tamim Iqbal's recent claims regarding his T20I future with the national team.

The veteran opening batter reportedly called out the board for failing to communicate with him over his T20 future in the recent past. However, the BCB president claims that several attempts have been made to convince Tamim Iqbal to return to the national side.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nazmul Hasan said:

''It's a total lie (that we have not spoken with him regarding his T20). I have called him to my house and requested him (to play T20Is) at least four times. Other members of the board also spoke with him and he said that he will not play and now look what he is saying."

The 33-year-old last represented Bangladesh in the shortest format on March 9, 2020, against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. A prominent knee injury ruled him out for several months, following which he recused himself from a prospective spot in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The BCB president stressed that the veteran batter has conveyed to the board that he does not wish to play and that too in writing. Hasan continued:

"He (Tamim) has given in writing that he will not play despite several attempts being made to convince him (to change his mind). So, I don't understand where the confusion is. What I want to say is that let him say what he wants to say and later we will provide (proof) what we have in our hand."

Even during his prolonged absence from T20I cricket, Tamim Iqbal continues to be a vital cog across other formats. He was last seen in the home series against Sri Lanka, where he registered his 10th Test hundred.

"We want Tamim Iqbal to play in T20Is" - BCB president

In the absence of Iqbal, Bangladesh did not fare well in the T20 World Cup last year. The Mahmudullah-led side finished last in Group A with no wins to their name in the UAE.

Despite the drawn-out saga between the player and the cricketing board, Nazmul Hasan is keen to have the opening batter back in the T20I side. He said:

''We want him to play (in T20Is) and that is simple. Now will he play? Does he want to play the World Cup? If that is the case, he'll need to play the T20Is against West Indies."

Tamim Iqbal Khan @TamimOfficial28 I can’t express the feelings in words. This is special for me both as a player & captain. A special for Bangladesh cricket.

Tamim Iqbal Khan @TamimOfficial28 I can't express the feelings in words. This is special for me both as a player & captain. A special for Bangladesh cricket.

The dedication & ambition was clear before we reached South Africa & Alhamdulillah we've achieved it. So proud of this unit and others who are back home.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against West Indies away from home as well as the Asia Cup prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The three-match series in the Caribbean is slated to begin on July 2.

