"I can give it to you in writing" - Aakash Chopra says Pakistan cannot boycott the World Cup

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan cannot boycott this year's ODI World Cup in India irrespective of whether they get to host the Asia Cup at home or not.

The Asia Cup is expected to be played in the ODI format this year, as a preparatory event for the global extravaganza. Although Pakistan have the hosting rights for the upcoming edition of the continental tournament, India are unwilling to travel there due to the security situation in their neighboring country.

On the Aakashvani show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that Pakistan cannot withdraw from the World Cup under any circumstances, elaborating:

"The Pakistan guys are saying that if we don't go there for the Asia Cup, they won't play the Asia Cup at all and that they will come to our home to play the World Cup as well, that they will not come to India. Can that happen?"

"I can give it to you in writing, whether the Asia Cup happens or not, it is 120% guaranteed that Pakistan will come here and play the World Cup as well. If Pakistan boycott the World Cup, the repercussions are going to be dire. That is my opinion."

Pakistan last played an ODI in India in January 2013. The two nations have not played a bilateral ODI since then, with their only subsequent meetings coming at global or continental events.

"India will not go" - Aakash Chopra on the chances of the Men in Blue traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup might be played in the UAE for the second consecutive year.

Chopra believes India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, reasoning:

"There was a lot of discussion about the Asia Cup. There was an ACC (Asian Cricket Council) meeting and there also Pakistan were throwing their weight around. I have two or three points. There was an exhibition match going on in Quetta and there was a bomb blast nearby. Honestly, that has happened. Everybody is safe, thank you very much. But India will not go."

While opining that the Indian government will not give clearance for the team to travel to Pakistan, Chopra urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host the tournament in the UAE, saying:

"The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) doesn't have to do anything about it, eventually you need the clearance from the government, which you will not get. So it is almost confirmed that India will not go to Pakistan. We shall find out whether the Asia Cup happens or not. I feel it will happen - you have the hosting rights. Do it in Dubai - you will get the money. I feel they should do it."

Last year's Asia Cup, which was played in the T20 format, was also held in the UAE, with Sri Lanka as the hosts. A similar approach might be followed for this year's edition of the tournament.

