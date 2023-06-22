"I can’t have lost that tag already can I?" - Stuart Broad takes a dig at Australian media for calling Ollie Robinson ‘No. 1 villain’

Senior England pacer Stuart Broad made a hilarious remark against an Australian media report that labeled his teammate Ollie Robinson as the "No.1 villain."

Robinson made the headlines during the recently-concluded first Ashes Test in Birmingham for all the wrong reasons. It started with his sweary send off to Australian opener Usman Khawaja in the first innings.

The England pacer was heard shouting "f*** off, you f***ing p***k" at Khawaja after cleaning him up with a pinpoint yorker. The aggressive celebrations from the Sussex bowler drew widespread flak.

However, Ollie Robinson defended his send-off to Khawaja and said that he didn't care how others perceived it. The England speedster also highlighted former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's ugly sledges in Ashes Tests from his playing days.

Robinson and Khawaja were also involved in a verbal altercation during the first session of the final day while the visitors were chasing 281. England veteran James Anderson separated the duo by taking his teammate aside before things turned ugly.

Robinson is reportedly said to have escaped any serious sanctions for verbal abuse against Khawaja. According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, match referee Andy Pycroft opted not to fine the England pacer.

Australian media outlet Fox Cricket tweeted an article about Australia's likely matchups for the second Test.

"No. 1 villain Ollie Robinson has learned his fate over an expletive-laden send-off for Usman Khawaja," the tweet read.

Responding to the tweet, Stuart Broad reminded the outlet that he has often been perceived as the No.1 villain in cricket by foreign media.

"No1 Villain?!” I can’t have lost that tag already can I?! Disappointing," Broad wrote.

Stuart Broad targeting 600 Test wickets in Ashes

Stuart Broad picked up six wickets for 132 runs in the Ashes opener. The England pacer dismissed David Warner for the 15th time in Test cricket in the first innings before removing Marnus Labuschagne off the very next delivery.

He also took Scott Boland's wicket to help England secure a seven-run lead in the first innings.

In the second innings, Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the end of Day 4 to push the visitors on the backfoot. The 36-year-old then removed Australia's nightwatchman Boland early on the final day.

He was asked to bowl with the second new ball, but wasn't as effective as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took Australia over the line in their unbeaten 55-run stand.

Stuart Broad has claimed 588 wickets in 163 Tests, including 20 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.6. The Nottinghamshire pacer is just 12 wickets shy to become the fifth bowler to complete 600 Test dismissals.

