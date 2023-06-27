“I can’t see us scoring 375 and losing” - Shai Hope gutted after Super-Over loss to Netherlands in WC 2023 Qualifiers

West Indies skipper Shai Hope was devastated after his side went down against the Netherlands in Super Over in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 26.

Batting first, the West Indies posted 374/6, riding on an all-round show from the batters. Nicholas Pooran provided a breathtaking finish with an unbeaten 104 off just 65 balls, including nine boundaries and six maximums.

At the halfway stage, it looked like it was West Indies' game but Vikram Singh and Max ODowd kept the fire going for the Netherlands. However, it was the 143-run partnership between Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru, which turned the game around. Then, Logan van Beek's quickfire knock helped the Netherlands force the game into the Super Over.

Van Beek continued the onslaught in the Super Over, taking Jason Holder for 30 runs before stepping up with the ball. He conceded only eight runs and picked up two wickets to propel the Netherlands to a historic victory.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shai Hope stated that he didn't expect to lose after posting 374 runs on the board.

"We just let ourselves down," Hope said. "I can't see us scoring 375 and losing. Honestly, I thought it was enough. I expected the bowlers to do the job. Just unfortunate we lost."

West Indies now have lost two out of four games in the World Cup Qualifiers. Although, they are through to the Super Six stage, they will need to pull their socks up to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India.

"The picture is right in front of us now" - Shai Hope to what lies ahead for West Indies

Shai Hope further pointed out that they are aware of the permutations and combinations. He also stressed that they need to play better cricket to turn around their fortunes.

"The picture is right in front of us now. We need to do better," Hope concluded.

Along with the West Indies, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Oman are the other teams to qualify for the Super Six stage.

