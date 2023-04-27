“I don't class that as a real Ashes” - Stuart Broad makes big statement on Australia’s 4-0 thumping of England in 2021-22

Seasoned England fast bowler Stuart Broad has opined that Australia's 4-0 series win over England in 2021-22 does not count as a “real Ashes” victory. The 36-year-old argued that due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, the series was not a true contest.

The Aussies drubbed England in the 2021-22 Ashes, with Joe Root and Co. avoiding an embarrassing whitewash by hanging on for a draw in the Sydney Test. England and Australia will resume their Ashes rivalry in June this year when the teams meet in the first of the five Tests in Birmingham.

While The Ashes are still a few weeks away, Broad indulged in some mind games while speaking to the Daily Mail. Here's what he said about the previous Ashes:

"Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series. But in my mind I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game.

"Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."

There were a few complaints from the English camp during the series as well. In fact, there was controversy even before the games began as some players made it clear they would withdraw from the tour if families were not granted exemptions to enter Australia.

Also, Chris Silverwood [the then-England coach] was among the support staff to test positive for Covid-19 during the Boxing Day Test.

“It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on” - Stuart Broad

England's “BazBall” style of play is likely to be in focus during the Ashes as well. However, Broad issued a warning to Australia’s batters, stating that attempting something similar could backfire on them. He stated:

"It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game. If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us.

"Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate. So if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking, 'Why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward? I'd love Smith to dance down the track and sky one to mid-off early doors. That would be classic."

Broad has claimed 131 scalps in 35 Ashes Tests at an average of 29.05, with eight five-wicket hauls.

Poll : 0 votes