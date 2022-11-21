"I had no clue that I had broken the record"- N Jagadeesan after his world-record knock

N Jagadeesan entered history books as he smashed 277 runs for Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is now the highest individual score ever in the history of List A cricket, beating Alistair Brown's record of 268 set way back in 2002.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper was on fire as he smashed 25 fours and 15 sixes, leaving the opposition bowlers shell-shocked. His effort also helped Tamil Nadu register the highest team total in List A cricket, as they ended up with 506/2 in their 50 overs.

Speaking to Sportstar after the game, here's what N Jagadeesan had to say about his knock:

"I had no clue that I had broken the record. I came to know after I got out. But as I said, I was more focused on my process. Doesn't matter if I get a hundred or a double-hundred. I just kept following the process and the runs kept following the process."

Sportstar @sportstarweb Listen in as record breaker and history maker N. Jagadeesan speaks about his performance today Listen in as record breaker and history maker N. Jagadeesan speaks about his performance today 🎧Listen in as record breaker and history maker N. Jagadeesan speaks about his performance today👇 https://t.co/fAn3CN25y3

N Jagadeesan on the importance of mindset

N Jagadeesan also holds the record for the most number of hundreds in consecutive games, having smashed five tons already on the bounce. Despite breaking such big records, the right-hander claimed that his focus was more on his pre-match preparation and the mindset with which he took the field.

Jay Shah @JayShah History created in List-A cricket #VijayHazareTrophy . Congratulations @Jagadeesan_200 for becoming the first ever cricketer to score five consecutive centuries & breaking the World record for the highest individual score in List-A cricket. All the best for your future endeavor. History created in List-A cricket #VijayHazareTrophy. Congratulations @Jagadeesan_200 for becoming the first ever cricketer to score five consecutive centuries & breaking the World record for the highest individual score in List-A cricket. All the best for your future endeavor. https://t.co/EmLfvATsuL

On this, Jagadeesan stated:

"I have been focusing a lot on my personal process and on my daily routines. It just came down to how I wanted to go into each and every game. For me, it was important to step onto the field with the same kind of mindset in each and every game, no matter whether you score runs or not."

Tamil Nadu bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for just 71, winning the game by a humongous margin of 435 runs, which is also a record in List A cricket.

